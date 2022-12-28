FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Animal Control is looking for the owner of a dog that was left outside of the Franklin County Animal Shelter today.

Farmington Animal Control looking for abandoned dog's owner (Farmington Animal Control)

The driver of the car that dropped the dog is a male with facial hair and was driving a white Mitsubishi SUV.

If you have any information on this please contact the Farmington Animal Control at 207-778-6311.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.