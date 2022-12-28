Farmington Animal Control looking for abandoned dog’s owner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Animal Control is looking for the owner of a dog that was left outside of the Franklin County Animal Shelter today.
The driver of the car that dropped the dog is a male with facial hair and was driving a white Mitsubishi SUV.
If you have any information on this please contact the Farmington Animal Control at 207-778-6311.
