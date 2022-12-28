Edgecomb child Christmas death ruled a homicide

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMB, Maine (WABI) - State Police have ruled a homicide as the cause of death for the Edgecomb 3-year-old who was found not breathing on Christmas morning.

State Police identified the child as Makinzlee Handrahan Wednesday.

They say the autopsy was conducted Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb just after 7:30 Christmas morning.

Handrahan was pronounced dead at a Damariscotta hospital.

State police are still investigating and say additional information will be released when appropriate.

