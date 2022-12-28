Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Bangor? Here’s what’s planned

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the New Year in downtown Bangor.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership is getting ready for ‘Downtown Countdown 2022.’

There are several family-friendly events happening to help folks celebrate the New Year jump.

🎶Ring out the old, ring in the new!🎶 Downtown Countdown 2022 is here with a full schedule of events to celebrate the... Posted by Downtown Bangor on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

After a couple of slow years due to the pandemic, they say they are expecting crowds to be out in full force ready to party.

“We have a photographer coming down here to set up a photo booth with some giant 2023 letters that people can take their pictures with. Pretty much every bar and restaurant is planning to have entertainment, activists, and swag to give away. I think the really the revelry will be at pre-COVID levels,” said Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership.

The New Year’s Eve events start in the morning with a 5K Finale Road Race in West Market Square at 9 a.m.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

