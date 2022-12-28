Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night.

Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant.

Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on North Main Street just after 10 p.m., for a reported assault.

Officers say Williams tried to buy some items, but his card didn’t work.

That’s when police say Williams went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk.

We’re told the clerk has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Williams was free on 24 active sets of bail for other crimes.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.