Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk

24-year-old Joel Williams
24-year-old Joel Williams(Brewer PD (Penobscot County Jail))
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night.

Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant.

Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on North Main Street just after 10 p.m., for a reported assault.

Officers say Williams tried to buy some items, but his card didn’t work.

That’s when police say Williams went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk.

We’re told the clerk has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Williams was free on 24 active sets of bail for other crimes.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Fogtown Brewery in Bar Harbor
Fogtown Brewery in Bar Harbor preparing for New Year’s Eve
Movie Rocket in Bangor
Many are heading to the movies during holiday break
Northern Light Health
Health experts concerned about post-holiday illness
Otter Creek residence
After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve