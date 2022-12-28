Update: Vassalboro man who had been missing found safe

***UPDATE FROM POLICE - MR. WHITLEY HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED***

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vassalboro man Tuesday night.

Police say 79-year-old William Whitley was last seen around 6pm on December 27th at the Shaw’s Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

Whitley is driving a gold, Toyota Camry with Maine license plate 4933RH.

Authorities say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.

He was last seen wearing a green hat, green jacket, dress pants and dress shoes.

If you have any information or see Whitley, call Waterville Police at 680-4700.

