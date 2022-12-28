4 people injured after head-on crash in Monson

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash due to bad road conditions in Monson this morning.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Route 15 around 11.

One person was trapped and had to be freed from a car.

We’re told the people who were taken to the hospital have non life-threatening injuries.

They say icy roads caused the crash.

