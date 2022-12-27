Waterville Family is re-purposing Christmas trees

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family in Waterville is re-purposing Christmas trees.

Megan Schisler and her family has a homestead farm where they raise poultry, goats, and lambs.

This year, they’re asking people to donate their chemical free, ornament free, Christmas trees to help feed their goats.

Schisler says the trees are a natural dewormer for the goats and provide good variation in their diets.

So far, she says a few people have responded, and the goats are enjoying their treats.

“It has been super great to meet people that are willing to drop their tree off for the animals, and it is a great recycling of their trees, so it gets a second life.” Schisler said.

If you’d like to drop off a tree, the Heritage Homestead Farm is located on Eight Rod Road in Waterville.

