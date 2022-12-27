Tractor trailer rollover in Hallowell leaks fuel, trash along I-95

Tractor trailer rollover
Tractor trailer rollover(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - State troopers say the driver of a tractor trailer was not hurt after crashing near mile marker 108 on Interstate 95 northbound earlier Monday night.

Officials say the driver lost control and hit a guardrail, sliding along it for roughly 200 feet before the trailer flipped into a ditch on the roadside.

One lane was closed for at least three hours, causing serious delays on the northbound side.

Crews from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection and Transportation Authority were called to the scene, as diesel was leaking from the truck.

The truck’s load of what appears to be trash also landed on the ground near the crash.

