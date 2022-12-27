State police investigating child death in Lincoln County

EDGECOMB, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of a child on Christmas Day in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb after a 911 call about a 3-year-old child who wasn’t breathing.

The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta performed an autopsy on Monday, but a police spokesperson said that the Attorney General’s Office has requested that the cause and matter of death not be released as the investigation into the death continues.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit investigates all child deaths in Maine.

