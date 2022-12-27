Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily

The Main Tavern
The Main Tavern(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st.

According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year.

They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will be speaking with their attorneys to ensure the safety of their parking.

“We will consult with our attorneys as to how (to) best ensure the safety of our two private parking lots against the constant use and threats from the neighboring business as well as their customers. Times have changed in Downtown Bangor.”

A source tells us the closure will not be permanent.

