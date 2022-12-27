Pennsylvania man dies in Hancock crash

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Pennsylvania man died in a Christmas Eve crash in Hancock.

State Police say 60-year-old Raymond Larue was heading South on Route 1 when he suffered from a medical event.

According to officials Larue crossed the centerline, struck an oncoming vehicle, and came to rest in a stream beside the roadway.

The occupants in the vehicle that was struck were transported to Northern Light Hospital in Ellsworth with minor injuries.

The office of the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, however, authorities say there were no other apparent contributing factors in the crash aside from the medical event.

