Maine’s Cole Hanson to face former team

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s a weekend of seeing familiar faces for one Maine Black Bear.

Cole Hanson will be facing off against his former teammates when Maine battles Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y. on Friday and Saturday.

“I’ve just tried to come in and work hard every day. I’ve tried to work my best and carve out a spot in the lineup, whatever my role is. I think I’ve done a good job of that, and I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve gotten so far. Any way we can win is the biggest thing,” said Hanson, sophomore forward.

Maine stands at 6-8-1 on the season. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will streamed on ESPN+.

Hanson was a three-time state champion while playing for Grand Forks Central in North Dakota. He also won North Dakota’s Mr. Hockey award.

