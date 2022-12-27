Maine’s Cole Hanson to face former team

Black Bears face Colgate this weekend
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s a weekend of seeing familiar faces for one Maine Black Bear.

Black Bears face Colgate this weekend, Hanson (No. 10) scores in Maine practice on Tuesday
Black Bears face Colgate this weekend, Hanson (No. 10) scores in Maine practice on Tuesday(WABI)

Cole Hanson will be facing off against his former teammates when Maine battles Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y. on Friday and Saturday.

“I’ve just tried to come in and work hard every day. I’ve tried to work my best and carve out a spot in the lineup, whatever my role is. I think I’ve done a good job of that, and I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve gotten so far. Any way we can win is the biggest thing,” said Hanson, sophomore forward.

Maine stands at 6-8-1 on the season. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will streamed on ESPN+.

Hanson was a three-time state champion while playing for Grand Forks Central in North Dakota. He also won North Dakota’s Mr. Hockey award.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

This year, he helped the Ravens average 164.7 rushing yards per game, good for No. 1 in the AFC
Patrick Ricard named to fourth-straight Pro Bowl
Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin, Michael Lewinski from Wells
Black Bear football adds two Mainers
Tigers reached Class A North Semifinals last season
Gardiner Tigers returning top talent including future St. Joe’s Hawk, Lizzy Gruber
Michael Jordan and LeBron James have also won the award
Cooper Flagg named 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year