Line workers continue to restore power for Mainers

Maine (WABI) - For every instance of the lights coming back on - there is a power crew working out in the field to make it happen.

Both Versant and Central Maine Power with hundreds to teams spanning the state to deal with the aftermath of the intense weekend winds and rain.

Versant’s President talked to TV5 about the hours his people have been logging.

“Most of the crews have been working in the folks behind the scenes 16 hour shifts so they roll it six come back in at 10, we do have folks out at night trouble cruise obviously looking for anything that crops up during the night so it is it’s been fundamentally at 24/7 efforts since Friday morning,” John Flynn said.

He adds that one of the biggest obstacles they dealt with wasn’t downed trees on lines, but number of their power poles that went down and had to be replaced.

