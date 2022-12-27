Line workers continue to restore power for Mainers

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - For every instance of the lights coming back on - there is a power crew working out in the field to make it happen.

Both Versant and Central Maine Power with hundreds to teams spanning the state to deal with the aftermath of the intense weekend winds and rain.

Versant’s President talked to TV5 about the hours his people have been logging.

“Most of the crews have been working in the folks behind the scenes 16 hour shifts so they roll it six come back in at 10, we do have folks out at night trouble cruise obviously looking for anything that crops up during the night so it is it’s been fundamentally at 24/7 efforts since Friday morning,” John Flynn said.

He adds that one of the biggest obstacles they dealt with wasn’t downed trees on lines, but number of their power poles that went down and had to be replaced.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Fogtown Brewery in Bar Harbor
Fogtown Brewery in Bar Harbor preparing for New Year’s Eve
24-year-old Joel Williams
Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk
Movie Rocket in Bangor
Many are heading to the movies during holiday break
Northern Light Health
Health experts concerned about post-holiday illness
Otter Creek residence
After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve