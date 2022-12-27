Light Snow Showers Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cloud cover that has been present for most of the day will continue to break apart this evening leading to partly cloudy skies. It will be cold as lows will range from the single digits over the north to the low 20s along the coast.

Cold Wednesday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a disturbance moving out of Canada that will bring snow showers first over the north and then by lunch across the rest of the region. Accumulations will remain light with some northern areas only picking up 1-2″. The Bangor area should expect just a dusting. Highs on Wednesday with be on either side of freezing.

Temperatures will begin to warm up for the second half of the week. A warm front will cross the region on Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. By Friday, widespread 40s are likely with partly cloudy skies.

The warmest weather will arrive for the holiday weekend, but it will also come with some rain. A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes beginning Saturday. Showers will arrive in the west by late afternoon and will move into our region by the evening. Highs on New Year’s Eve will be mostly in the 40s. For any evening plans, be prepared for the chance for showers. It will be mild with lows for many remaining above freezing as we ring in the new year. The rain will continue for the first half of New Year’s Day and highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and even some low 50s. By Sunday afternoon, conditions will begin to dry up. Rainfall totals for most areas will be less than 0.50″.

An upper-level ridge will help to solidify our warm-up for the weekend. Highs will return to the 30s and low 40s by Monday, but there are some indications that the ridge could return by the middle part of next week. The first week of the new year looks to be above normal highs.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the single digits to the low 20s. Light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. 1-2″ of snow accumulations expected over the north. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Showers arrive by the evening.

