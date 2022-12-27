Island community’s sole general store destroyed in overnight fire

GREAT CRANBERRY ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Great Cranberry Island’s only general store was destroyed by fire overnight.

According to the Islesford Fire Department, their chief saw the glow coming from Great Cranberry.

He was unsure of what it was and called it in.

Their crews arrived at the Great Cranberry Island General Store and Seawich Cafe around 3am to assist the Great Cranberry Fire Department.

By the time they arrived, they say the roof had already collapsed and the building was destroyed.

Cranberry General Store was destroyed in an overnight fire (Amanda Bracy)

Mutual aid was called in from other departments on MDI.

They had to travel and transfer equipment over to the island on a barge.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

