Hermon Mountain gearing up for opening

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Mountain is getting set to open later this week.

Getting everything in order for downhill skiing and snowboarding has been an uphill battle this year with a motor breaking on the water pump and Mother Nature washing away the snow.

“We lost that first cold spell in December which put us way behind, and this is our first snowmaking effort here behind us which last night went extremely well,” said owner Bill Whitcomb.

The family at Hermon Mountain has been working around the clock with the aim to open Friday.

“If the forecast holds... we think we’re going to be able to run 48 hours straight ahead, and if we can, we will get that done probably sometime Thursday morning. And then, we’ll open Friday,” said Whitcomb.

The mountain is a staple of the community in Hermon, and they’ve stepped up to help make the season possible.

“I’ve always believed that the mountain is ours, but if it didn’t belong to the community, it wouldn’t work. And, we are beyond fortunate because we have so many of our community members that say, what can I do to help,” Whitcomb said.

“We are blessed to be in Hermon, the community, the town, the schools, the support that we get is just second to none. You couldn’t go anywhere any better. There are probably places as good, I guess. We get such support from this town and the towns around us, too. But, as far as Hermon goes, just so much support,” Whitcomb added.

Though things have been difficult in recent memory, there is certainly an avalanche of excitement.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.