Hampden student helps local family for Christmas

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden Academy student made it her mission to help a local family in need this holiday season.

When Alexa Liberatore heard that Eliza, a mother of four children, was fighting cancer, she knew she wanted to step up.

Alexa wanted to raise money to buy Christmas presents for the family.

In just five days, the fundraiser reached beyond its initial goal of five thousand dollars.

Alexa and her friends went out to shop for the kids and wrapped all the presents themselves.

”Well, I saw her video about her being in the hospital and she couldn’t really she couldn’t even get out of bed so her children her 12 year old nine year old are taking care of her so I thought well she can’t get out of bed to get presents for them, so what’s Christmas gonna be like if they’re taking care of their whole family they don’t really have time to be kids and Christmas is all about being a kid and I feel like they need that,” Liberatore said.

“We don’t know if this is Eliza’s last Christmas or if she will have many more to come, she’s doing everything she can to accept any form of treatment that they’re offering so if this is by chance, or last from the kids to not just getting gifts, but just the excitement and the magic of it all I think will be nice,” Eliza’s sister Hannah Livingston said.

We hope Eliza and her family had a very Merry Christmas.

