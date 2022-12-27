Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge in Lima, Ohio. Police said they arrested him on Dec. 22, 2022.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation
Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, speaks...
10 convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz
Determination spreads among migrants on Mexico's northern border waiting to enter the United...
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past