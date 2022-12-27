Flurries this morning, some clearing this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Flurries are moving across the state this morning as a disturbance passes to our north. They should clear out by this afternoon and skies will also begin to clear as an area of high pressure lingers over the region. Little to no accumulation is expected. Snow showers are expected Wednesday morning, especially in the north, as an upper-level disturbance moves through. Around 1-2″ could accumulate in the mountains and northern Maine.

A warm front will approach the area Wednesday through the region through Friday. Temperatures will slowly warm up as the week goes on. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday but will be in the 40s by Friday. The lower 30s are normal highs for the Bangor region this time of year.

Our next weathermaker looks to move in this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing this weekend, so precipitation will fall as rain. Showers are possible late Saturday and will become steadier rain Saturday night and into New Year’s morning before clearing in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries in the morning, then clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs 22-32°. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies early, then increasing clouds. Lows 10-20°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers in the morning, then showers late. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

