Warming trend this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will be mostly sunny today as high pressure moves toward the region. Clouds will begin to build in overnight ahead of a disturbance that will pass through. A few light snow showers are possible overnight across northern Maine and a few of those snow showers may linger into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday. A few snow showers are possible inland on Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly warm up as the week goes on. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Monday but will be in the 40s by Friday. The lower 30s are normal highs for the Bangor region this time of year.

Our next weathermaker looks to move in this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing this weekend, so precipitation will fall as rain. Showers are possible Saturday afternoon and will continue Saturday night and into New Year’s Day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 20-31°. Southwest wind 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 15-26°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High in the low 20s to low 30s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5-10 mph.

