Self scheduling now available for all Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast primary care patients

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Patients can now schedule appointments online for all Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast primary care and pediatric practices at their own convenience.

Dr. Michael Murnik is a Senior Physician Executive with Northern Light.

He says self scheduling options available include new patient care, sick and urgent care for established patients, and wellness care including mammograms.

Dr. Murnik says offering online scheduling is one more way to make it easier for patients to get the care they need.

“Nobody’s got time to wait on hold. We don’t have time to wait on hold. You don’t have time to wait on hold,” Dr. Murnik said.

“It’s hard to schedule appointments if you know you have to wait on hold. Everybody’s working during the day. With online scheduling, you can make these appointments, arrange for these appointments on your own time. After you’re off work, after the kids are asleep, whatever works for you, you can set it up. And that saves a lot of time on hold for patients, and it saves time on hold for our front office staff,” he said.

Not all appointments can be scheduled online.

Dr Murnick said people can still call to schedule an appointment if that’s their preference.

