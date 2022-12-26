Quiet Week With Warm Weather On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After an active start to this past weekend, this week looks quiet.

The rest of tonight will have increasing clouds with some light snow showers in the mountains. Little if any accumulations can be expected. Lows will range from the mid-teens north to the mid 20s along the coast. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. There will be a cold front that will move into the north Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This will bring the chance for snow showers, mostly in the mountains, throughout the day on Wednesday. Accumulations will remain light with some northern areas only picking up 1-2″. Highs on Wednesday with be on either side of freezing.

Temperatures will begin to warm up for the second half of the week. A warm front will cross the region on Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. By Friday, widespread 40s are likely with partly cloudy skies.

The warmest weather will arrive for the holiday weekend, but it will also come with some rain. A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes beginning Saturday. Showers will arrive in the west by midafternoon and will move into our region just after sunset. Highs on New Year’s Eve will be mostly in the 40s. For any evening plans, be prepared for the chance for showers. It will be mild with lows for many remaining above freezing as we ring in the new year. The rain will continue for New Year’s Day and highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and even some low 50s. Rain will end by early Monday morning, with most areas averaging about a half an inch of rain through the weekend.

An upper-level ridge will help to solidify our warm-up for the weekend. Highs will return to the 30s and low 40s by Monday, but there are some indications that the ridge could return by the middle part of next week. The first week of the new year looks to be above normal highs.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the teens & 20s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s and low 30s SW wind 5-15 mph. A few flurries in the mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers over the north. 1-2″ of snow accumulations expected. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers by the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: A few early morning showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

