One man dead after Cornville crash
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man died in a crash in Cornville on Christmas Eve.
The Morning Sentinel reports 24-year-old Israel Parsons of Cornville was traveling on the Molunkus Road around 10pm.
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office told the paper that Parsons’ car struck a utility pole and rolled down an embankment.
Parsons died at the scene.
Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
They say the crash happened less then a mile from Parsons’ home.
The investigation is ongoing.
