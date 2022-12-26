One man dead after Cornville crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man died in a crash in Cornville on Christmas Eve.

The Morning Sentinel reports 24-year-old Israel Parsons of Cornville was traveling on the Molunkus Road around 10pm.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office told the paper that Parsons’ car struck a utility pole and rolled down an embankment.

Parsons died at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

They say the crash happened less then a mile from Parsons’ home.

The investigation is ongoing.

