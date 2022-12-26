New Director settling in at Ellsworth Public Library

Sarah Lesko has taken over the position of Director at the Ellsworth Public Library after a...
Sarah Lesko has taken over the position of Director at the Ellsworth Public Library after a months-long search(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new director at the Ellsworth Public Library.

Sarah Lesko has taken over the position after a months long search by the library to fill the position. Lesko comes to Ellsworth by way of Arkansas where she was the Youth Services Manager at the Saline County Library.

Lesko said she loves the Ellsworth area and is looking forward to implementing her vision of what the library can be.

”I really believe that libraries should be the heart of the community,” Lesko said. “This is the place where people should come to meet other people. This is the place where people should come to find information. This is the place where we should be starting community conversations, so that’s kind of my goal. I want the library to be more active.”

For more information on upcoming programs at the Ellsworth Public Library, follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Patients can now schedule appointments online for all Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast...
Self scheduling now available for all Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast primary care patients
The center has the Maine's first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café.
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville.
CMP President and CEO Joseph Purington tells us they expect the vast majority of customers...
Central Maine Power continues to restore power after over 300,000 power outages due to the storm
While many Mainers still don’t have power back, The Gatherings Community Center in Surry is...
The Gatherings Community Center offers ‘Warming Center’ in Surry