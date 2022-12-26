New Director settling in at Ellsworth Public Library

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new director at the Ellsworth Public Library.

Sarah Lesko has taken over the position after a months long search by the library to fill the position. Lesko comes to Ellsworth by way of Arkansas where she was the Youth Services Manager at the Saline County Library.

Lesko said she loves the Ellsworth area and is looking forward to implementing her vision of what the library can be.

”I really believe that libraries should be the heart of the community,” Lesko said. “This is the place where people should come to meet other people. This is the place where people should come to find information. This is the place where we should be starting community conversations, so that’s kind of my goal. I want the library to be more active.”

For more information on upcoming programs at the Ellsworth Public Library, follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.