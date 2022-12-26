Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville.

By Kodichi Lawrence
Dec. 26, 2022
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville.

The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café.

Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate McAleer and her mother in 2011.

The Rockland chocolate company imports their beans and makes their products in house.

They are the only bean-to-bar and now bean-to-cup chocolatier in Maine.

“Right now, we are in our Winter collection which features Maine’s maple, coffee brandy, peppermint. We also will have baked items made with our chocolate which we’re so excited about. Hopefully, one of the best chocolate chip cookies you’ve had and decadent cocoa nib brownies. Also, we have our signature drink which is the liquid ganache, which is a decadently satisfying chocolatey drink, a European drinking chocolate, and for kid friendly hot chocolates as well as our espresso program and chai tea,” Kate McAleer said.

Bixby Chocolate’s Creme Brulee candy bar won a 2022 Good Food Award.

