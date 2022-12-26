The Gatherings Community Center offers ‘Warming Center’ in Surry

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - According to the Versant website, many people around the state still don’t have power after Friday’s storm. It’s been three days since the storm passed, and many in Hancock County are also without heat.

The Gatherings Community Center in Surry has both, and its doors are open to anyone who wants to use theirs.

“It’s a warm space, so it’s somewhere where they can warm up,” said Board Member and Outreach Coordinator Alice Slater. “There’s tea and coffee and other hot drinks that can be made. There’s also facilities, so we have a stove and cooking space if needed. We have wifi available, and space for charging phones so they’ll be connected with their people.”

The Gatherings is a true community center and is a hub for the Surry community, with something for everyone.

“The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts use this as a base,” Slater said. “We have yoga happening, there’s groups that meet for singing, a board game group, there’s a Ukulele group, and a group where people come together to practice Spanish conversation. So there’s a lot happening throughout the week.”

Opening the space to those in need after this winter’s first devastating storm was an easy decision, and according to Slater, you don’t need to live in Surry to feel welcome.

“This seems like the sort of thing this space was built for, right in the middle of town and easy to access. We’re on the main road, so it just seems like a perfect fit. I’m really glad that if people need to come they can, and even if they’re not in Surry, if they’re just somewhere else nearby and can get here, yeah, that just feels really wonderful.”

Versant expects power to be restored to nearly everyone in Hancock County by Wednesday, and The Gatherings says they’ll still be here for everyone who wants to use the space.

“When the power does come on, I hope people will think to come back to one of the public groups that we do have throughout the week,” Slater said. “It’s a good cure for the, kind of ‘locked up’ winter feeling. So there’s plenty to do and it’s a great place to hang out with your neighbors and meet some new friends.”

For more information on The Gatherings Community Center, visit surrygatherings.org

