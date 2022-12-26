Central Maine Power continues to restore power after over 300,000 power outages due to the storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - CMP President and CEO Joseph Purington tells us they expect the vast majority of customers outside of Oxford and some of York County will be restored by tonight.

He says there are 650 additional line crews and 300 tree crews working around the clock to clean up and restore power.

So far, they have restored over 300 poles that came down due to the storm.

He says the crew members have received a lot of support from the community as they try to safely restore power.

“Yesterday was a really good day for us. You know, being a Christmas holiday, the outpouring of support that we got from communities to help feed crews and just well wishes through the restoration effort has been phenomenal, including the businesses in the state,” Purington said. “So, we’re greatly appreciative of all of those efforts to help us. Without their support, we wouldn’t be where we’re at right now. But, I also want to express my thanks to our customers for their patience. You know, this was a very significant storm, you know, gusts of 65 to 70 along the coast and the higher terrains inland,” he said.

He says he expects the majority of CMP customers to have their power back by the end of the day tomorrow.

At its peak, about 300-thousand CMP customers were without power.

