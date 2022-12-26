Central Maine Power continues to restore power after over 300,000 power outages due to the storm

CMP President and CEO Joseph Purington tells us they expect the vast majority of customers...
CMP President and CEO Joseph Purington tells us they expect the vast majority of customers outside of Oxford and some of York County will be restored by tonight.(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - CMP President and CEO Joseph Purington tells us they expect the vast majority of customers outside of Oxford and some of York County will be restored by tonight.

He says there are 650 additional line crews and 300 tree crews working around the clock to clean up and restore power.

So far, they have restored over 300 poles that came down due to the storm.

He says the crew members have received a lot of support from the community as they try to safely restore power.

“Yesterday was a really good day for us. You know, being a Christmas holiday, the outpouring of support that we got from communities to help feed crews and just well wishes through the restoration effort has been phenomenal, including the businesses in the state,” Purington said. “So, we’re greatly appreciative of all of those efforts to help us. Without their support, we wouldn’t be where we’re at right now. But, I also want to express my thanks to our customers for their patience. You know, this was a very significant storm, you know, gusts of 65 to 70 along the coast and the higher terrains inland,” he said.

He says he expects the majority of CMP customers to have their power back by the end of the day tomorrow.

At its peak, about 300-thousand CMP customers were without power.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Patients can now schedule appointments online for all Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast...
Self scheduling now available for all Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast primary care patients
The center has the Maine's first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café.
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville.
Sarah Lesko has taken over the position of Director at the Ellsworth Public Library after a...
New Director settling in at Ellsworth Public Library
While many Mainers still don’t have power back, The Gatherings Community Center in Surry is...
The Gatherings Community Center offers ‘Warming Center’ in Surry