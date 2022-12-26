1 injured, dog killed in fire at historic Gardiner home

Laura E. Richards house fire in Gardiner
Laura E. Richards house fire in Gardiner(Randolph Fire Department)
By Jon Small
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a historic home in Gardiner over the weekend.

Firefighters from several communities were called to the Laura E. Richards house on Dennis Street around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Gardiner fire chief told the Kennebec Journal two people inside the home made it out, and one was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.

The chief said a dog alerted the sleeping couple to the fire, but the dog did not make it out.

According to the paper, the fire chief said the homeowner told him the fire appeared to start near where a generator was running as the area had lost power, and the Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the generator was the cause of the fire.

The home was built in 1814 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

