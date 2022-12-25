Chilly with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Temperatures this morning are down into the teens, but with wind-chill it feels like we are in the single digits to below zero. Today we remain dry with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies across the state. More clouds hang around in northwestern Maine today. High temperatures reach between the upper teens to upper-20′s today, with winds out of the SW at around 5-10 mph gusting into the teens today, this will keep us feeling like we only warm into the lower teens. Make sure to bundle up and enjoy a nice warm drink this Holiday. Headed into the evening our temperatures drop down into the teens and 20′s with mostly clear skies, some scattered light snow showers move into northwestern Maine nothing more than a dusting is expected.

For the work week we start off mostly sunny and dry on Monday with temperatures warming into the lower 20′s to lower 30′s across the state. Monday evening into Tuesday morning there is the potential to see some flurries and light snow showers mainly for areas of northwestern Maine again shouldn’t amount to more than dusting. For Tuesday expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. For the middle of the week we stay dry but clouds build in and make for mostly cloudy skies headed towards the end of the week. Temperatures warm up into the upper 30′s to 40′s by the end of the week. Enjoy the Holiday!

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 20-28, winds will be out of the SSW at around 5- 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping in between 13-26. Some light snow showers move in for northwestern Maine, little to no accumulation is expected.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, potential for light scattered snow showers for northwestern Maine. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

