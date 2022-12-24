Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power.

Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard.

President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.

He noted that when it’s safe crews will be working their hardest to restore power.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our crews. Versant and our contract crews. We have several hundred employees who are working today, tonight. We’ll be working tomorrow and through the holiday to restore power as safely and as efficiently as we can. Quite frankly at Versant power this is what we do best,” Flynn said.

Versant asks people in the community to not go near any downed lines and to not try to remove trees from lines.

Versant has also stated the number of outages is likely to increase throughout the night.

