Crews still working Saturday to restore power

Crews continue to work to restore power after Friday's storm left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark.

As of 2pm Saturday, Central Maine Power is reporting 151,201 customers without power.

Versant Power is reporting 40,274 customers are still without power.

Versant Power has the following statement on their website.

Versant Power crews and contractor crews are out in full force today working to continue to assess damage, address safety issues and restore power to customers across our service territory. Once damage assessments have been completed, we will have a better understanding of the complexity and time needed to complete restoration throughout our service area. We are expecting a multi-day restoration. Do not attempt to remove downed lines or trees in contact with them.

