Breezy and frigid today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -That potent low that cut our west yesterday continues its journey northward towards Hudson bay and the cold front that swung through last night continues to push north and eastward through the Maritimes. Cold temperatures behind the front has allowed some flash freezing to occur, making travel this morning a bit slick in some spots, if the road looks wet its actually ice. If you’re headed out this morning, make sure to layer up and give that car a good start beforehand because wind chill values will feel below zero. Cold air continues to rush in from the west today, allowing for our high temperatures to only reach the 20′s this afternoon. Winds remain out of the SSW at around 10-15 mph, gusting to between 25-30 mph. Overall, today will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we head into tonight, we remain mostly clear, perfect sleigh riding conditions for Santa, but I do hope he’s got an extra coat because our overnight lows drop into the single digits and teens across the state.

Christmas day will be mostly sunny but also equally as cold. Waking up Christmas morning wind chill values will once again drop below zero, and high temperatures only warm up into the teens and 20′s. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. Christmas night we will continue to see mostly clear skies and cold overnight lows dropping into the single digits and teens.

Headed into the beginning of the work week we stay dry and sunny for Monday with highs reaching the low to upper 20′s. Tuesday upper-level energy swings through and gives the chance to see some flurries and light scattered snow showers, a coating to an inch may be possible across the state. The rest of the week looks to stay dry and cool, warming back up into the 30′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: A cold this morning temperatures in the single digits and teens combined with gusty winds make wind chill values feel below zero. Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs reach between 22-30. Winds are out of the SSW gusting up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows drop back down into the teens and single digits, winds will be out of the SSW at around 5-10 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 20-28, winds will be out of the SSW at around 5- 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, potential for light scattered snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

