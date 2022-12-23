Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through this evening as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning.

Wind damage continues to be a big concern through the first half of the night. Attention will then turn towards the risk for a flash freeze after midnight. (WABI)

A tight pressure gradient remains over the region and winds will continue to gust up to 60 mph inland and up to 75 mph along the coast. Strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move through. This will not be until about 9-10 PM for the Bangor region. Once the front clears, winds will shift out of the west and will die down but will continue to gust up to 35 mph through Saturday. The threat of tree damage and power outages will remain until about midnight.

Wind gust forecast for inland areas overnight. (WABI)

Wind gust forecast for coastal areas overnight. (WABI)

Additional rainfall will be greatest over northern Maine where up to an inch more of rain is likely. Closer to the Bangor area south & west, additional totals will be less than a quarter of an inch.

Behind the cold front expect a BIG swing in temperatures. Some locations could see temperatures drop 20-30° in a matter of a few hours. This will result in a flash freeze, meaning standing water or anything wet will freeze over quickly. Icing should begin around midnight. This will produce slippery roads into Saturday.

Temperatures will drop sharply in a short span of time resulting in anything wet freezing over quickly. (WABI)

It will be cold Saturday morning with air temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens. Wind chill values will be below zero as WSW winds will gust up to 35 mph for much of the day on Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

By Christmas day, high pressure will build into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s. Colder and quiet conditions can be expected into the start of the week.

TONIGHT: Strong winds & heavy rain until midnight. Then mostly cloudy and turning colder. Potential for a flash freeze. SSE winds before midnight will reach up to 60 mph inland and near 75 mph coast. After midnight, WSW wind gusting up to 35 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A cold morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens with wind chill values below zero. Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. WSW wind gusting up to 35 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.