For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads on Saturday, especially during the morning hours. They also are cautioning people who wake up with frozen pipes on Saturday not to use a blow torch, kerosene heater, or any open flame to thaw them out.

If you have pipes that are prone to freezing, MEMA says it’s a good idea to let the cold-water drip from the faucet to help prevent freezing.

”By the time this storm is over, we expect that it will leave quite an imprint in our history books,” said MEMA Public Information Officer Vanessa Corson. “We had hoped for a white Christmas. Instead, we got a wet Christmas. So, at this point, we just want Mainers to be safe.”

The public should be prepared for the possibility of a multi-day response once the storm has passed.

For more information, visit maine.gov/mema

