Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night.

It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple departments from surrounding towns they were able to put the fire out.

The four adults and three children living there were able to escape the home uninjured. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau says working smoke alarms played a vital role in early detection that resulted in a faster response.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause.

