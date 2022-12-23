Seven displaced following Bangor fire

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night.

It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple departments from surrounding towns they were able to put the fire out.

The four adults and three children living there were able to escape the home uninjured. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau says working smoke alarms played a vital role in early detection that resulted in a faster response.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Maine storyteller passes away
Popular Maine humorist, radio host dies
Generic police lights
New crime data collection system doesn’t reflect crime wave
Police said today that no one was struck by gunfire that occurred at Kennedy Park at about 10...
Bullet found in child’s bedroom after Portland shooting
The Maine DOT has clever signs for driver
Maine DOT reminds drivers to stay safe