BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power outages are being reported across the state Friday.

As of 10:20 a.m., Central Maine Power is reporting over 50,000 customers without power.

Versant Power is reporting over 3,700 customers without power.

Additional power outages are possible through Friday as strong winds and rain impact the state.

Current outage maps:

CMP Outage Map

Versant Power Outage Map

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.