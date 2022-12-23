Maine getting slammed by pre-Christmas storm

Flooding in Castine Friday morning.
Flooding in Castine Friday morning.(Gordon MacArthur)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain and wind is causing flooding, power outages and hazardous travel across the state.

Winds are expected to get stronger through Friday afternoon and evening; gusts to 60 mph are possible inland with 70-75 mph along the coast.

Heavy rain will also continue across the region through late Friday evening.

Sub-freezing temperatures will filter in overnight, causing wet surfaces to freeze. Be cautious of slippery conditions Friday night into Saturday.

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert weather team.

Flying out of the Bangor International Airport? Click here for current flight status.

Click here for the CMP Outage Map

Click here for the Versant Power Outage Map

Coastal flooding was occurring around high tide this morning. Take a look at some of the video:

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Power outages are being reported across Maine Friday.
Power outages reported across Maine
Kenduskeag Stream on 12/23/22
Bangor-area storm resources
WABI First Alert Weather RED
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain and high winds today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain and high winds today