Maine getting slammed by pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain and wind is causing flooding, power outages and hazardous travel across the state.

Winds are expected to get stronger through Friday afternoon and evening; gusts to 60 mph are possible inland with 70-75 mph along the coast.

Heavy rain will also continue across the region through late Friday evening.

Sub-freezing temperatures will filter in overnight, causing wet surfaces to freeze. Be cautious of slippery conditions Friday night into Saturday.

Coastal flooding was occurring around high tide this morning. Take a look at some of the video:

