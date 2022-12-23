FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain and high winds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the entire state as a strong low-pressure system cuts to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm. Being on the warmer side of the system we can expect mostly rain. Early this morning temperatures for the Bangor area and north are below freezing allowing for some of the precipitation to start off as a snow mix, then quickly changing over to rain for the rest of the day. Areas in northwestern Maine, especially the mountains, could see 3-6″ of snow accumulation before changing over completely to rain by noon. The onset of the precipitation starts early this morning and doesn’t taper off until tonight. Southerly winds will usher in warm air bringing our high temperatures for the day into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain totals look to range from 1-3″, rain totals combined with snowmelt, and snow-covered drains could lead to flooding on roadways. In addition to flooding, we are expecting strong winds gusting up to 50- 60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coastline. This could lead to some downed trees and power lines, be prepared for potentially widespread power outages. Cold air plunges in behind this system for late tonight into early tomorrow morning bringing in the potential to see some flurries on the back side of this front.

We dry out by Saturday morning as the storm exits the area. Behind the storms we will continue to see gusty winds which usher in cold air behind the system. Cold air behind the system may cause some left over rain water on roadways to freeze. Making Saturday travel potentially slick. High temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas cool down into the 20′s, with overnight lows in the teens.

TODAY: Morning snow and mix changing to rain from south to north. Rain will be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Very windy, Winds could gust to 60 MPH for most of the state, and up to 70 MPH for coastal areas. Warmer today with highs reaching between 40-50.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and gusty winds taper off overnight, ending from southwest to northeast over the region. Overnight lows drop between 15-28.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder, winds will be out of the WSW gusting up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20′s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with light snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & 30s.

