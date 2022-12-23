Bangor-area storm resources

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is anticipating widespread power outages due to the storm.

Resources from the City of Bangor:

Potential Pop-up Warming Center

Bangor Parks and Recreation, 647 Main Street

Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity - all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.

On-going Warming Centers

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main Street

Hours: 6pm-5:30am

Capacity: 38 chairs

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”

Other Information: drop in style based on availability; light dinner at 7pm.

Brick Church Warming Center, 126 Union Street

Hours: 4pm-6am

Capacity: 25 chairs

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”

Other Information: overnight guest can be inside during some daytime hours; evening meal provided to public and noon meal provided to overnight guests

Mansion Church Warming Center, 96 Center Street

Hours: 6pm-7am

Capacity: 25 chairs

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”; stay-in policy

Other Information: dinner and breakfast provided, overnight guest have shower access; no daytime accessibility

Traffic Alerts & Safety:

We encourage you to sign up for both City of Bangor’s traffic alert and parking alert email lists here (bangormaine.gov/subscribe). Upon signing up, you will receive email updates on traffic delays, overnight parking bans, road closures, and other parking notices.

Public Works crews will be working to ensure that roads remain safe and passable.

Report downed trees to Public Works at 207-992-4500. Never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed power line and never drive over a downed power line. A downed power line is an emergency and should be reported by calling 911.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when approaching intersections. If a traffic signal is not operating, motorists are required to stop at the intersection and proceed with caution as if it is a four way stop.

To ensure the safety of utility crews working on roadways, the public should slow down and change lanes if possible.

Flood Risks:

Due to inclement weather, there is the possibility of flooding in and around the Kenduskeag Stream plaza, particularly parking areas located downtown on both sides of the stream. City officials will be monitoring conditions in the area.

Public Works has restricted parking in this area out of an abundance of caution beginning at 7:00 AM on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Please monitor local weather and NWS alerts and be mindful flooding of downtown parking lots is possible.

Winter Storm Safety:

Generators should only be run outside and the public should exercise caution when using candles during a power outage.

Residents are encouraged to check on elderly neighbors to ensure they are warm and safe.

Emergency personnel are available to make welfare checks. To report concerns, please contact: 207-947-7382.

The public should not hesitate to call 911 to report in case of emergency.

