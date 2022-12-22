Winterport boy has Christmas wish fulfilled with hospital toy delivery, successful surgery

Grayson Witham
Grayson Witham(The family of Grayson Witham)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - One young boy from Winterport is proving to be a Christmas miracle in more ways than one.

We first told you about Grayson Witham earlier this week.

The five-year-old suffers from a rare genetic disease and recently learned he’d need both kidneys removed.

When Grayson found out he’d be in the hospital for the holidays, his one wish was to make sure every patient on his floor had a gift to unwrap.

Thanks to the support of his family and community, his wish came true.

On Tuesday, these gifts were presented to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland. That same day, Grayson underwent a successful procedure, with the surgeon calling him “a Christmas miracle.”

His mom Britney says while nothing went wrong, Grayson is still feeling pretty tired Thursday

And they are still looking for a kidney donor.

You can find the form to sign up to be a potential match here: https://mmc.donorscreen.org/register/now. You just need Grayson’s full name (Grayson Witham) and birthday (9-24-17).

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

