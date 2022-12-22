Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips for the Storm Tomorrow

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for tomorrow’s rain and wind storm.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged.

He says now is the time to make sure you have water and food to weather the storm, and make sure you have enough gas for your generator.

If you do use a generator, Frost says, be careful.

“A lot of people do have generators, and the big thing is to make sure that it is not any where near your house or in your house because CO poisoning is a colorless, odorless gas. You will have no idea that it is in your house, and that’s when bad things happen,” Frost said.

“And also the number one, too, is when you have been running a generator, for a while, it is warm, so if you have to go fuel it up, which you have to fuel generators up, make sure that you shut it off. Make sure that you let it cool down before you try fueling it up again,” he said.

Frost says generators should be far enough away so carbon monoxide is not going back into your home.

He says it is important to make sure you have smoke and CO detectors in your home that works.

