State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday.

Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday.

Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on friends, family, and neighbors.

Due to possibility of flooding, Bangor Public Works will be restricting parking in the area around Kenduskeag Stream plaza beginning at 7:00 Friday morning.

