Rumford shooting victim dies, brother charged with manslaughter

Shay McKenna has been charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of 23-year-old Drew...
Shay McKenna has been charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of 23-year-old Drew McKenna(Oxford County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) -A 23-year old man who police say was shot by his brother Monday has died.

According to State Police, Drew McKenna of Rumford succumbed to his injuries.

His brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford, who was originally charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, is now being charged with manslaughter.

The shooting is still under investigation.

