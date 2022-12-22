Rumford shooting victim dies, brother charged with manslaughter

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) -A 23-year old man who police say was shot by his brother Monday has died.

According to State Police, Drew McKenna of Rumford succumbed to his injuries.

His brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford, who was originally charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, is now being charged with manslaughter.

The shooting is still under investigation.

