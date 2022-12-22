Rumford shooting victim dies, brother charged with manslaughter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) -A 23-year old man who police say was shot by his brother Monday has died.
According to State Police, Drew McKenna of Rumford succumbed to his injuries.
His brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford, who was originally charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, is now being charged with manslaughter.
The shooting is still under investigation.
