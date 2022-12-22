Popular Maine humorist, radio host dies

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A popular Maine humorist and storyteller has died.

His publisher, Islandport Press, says John McDonald had a series of health problems.

McDonald started writing a weekly newspaper column in the 1990s.

His first book, “A Moose and a Lobster Walked into a Bar,” was published in 2002.

That book quickly became Islandport’s biggest-selling book and remains one of the top-selling Maine-humor books of all time.

McDonald also worked as a radio D-J and newspaper reporter before hosting “The John McDonald Show” for nearly 30 years on WGAN radio.

He was 78 years old.

