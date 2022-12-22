Patrick Ricard named to fourth-straight Pro Bowl

This year, he helped the Ravens average 164.7 rushing yards per game, good for No. 1 in the AFC
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WABI) - Former Maine football player Patrick Ricard is going to the Pro Bowl for the fourth-straight season.

Ricard played defensive line for the Black Bears, but he’s found his niche in the NFL as a fullback.

This year, he helped the Ravens average 164.7 rushing yards per game, good for No. 1 in the AFC.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins, Kenyan Drake, and Gus Edwards all benefitted from Ricard’s blocking to reach at least 300 rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns.

“Football has and always will be a team sport, and none of our individual accomplishments would be possible without the help and support of our teammates,” said Ricard.

He also thanked his coaches and Ravens fans.

Ricard is one of six Ravens to make the Pro Bowl this season. It’s the first year the exhibition will feature skills competitions and flag football instead of a tackle game.

