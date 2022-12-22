Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month.

Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.

Arrested after Standoff
Arrested after Standoff(Kennebec County Jail)

Martinez was wanted on variety of warrants stemming from drug trafficking, kidnapping, and illegally possessing firearms.

3 arrested in Waterville home
3 arrested in Waterville home(Kennebec County Jail)

Police say 34-year-old Ryan Loucks of Waterville and 41-year-old Talline Blakeslee of Winslow were also found hiding with Martinez and arrested for refusing to submit to arrest, among other charges.

40-year-old Robert Salley of Waterville, who police say was also in the home, was also arrested on a warrant.

All four were taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

