Maine seeks to return unclaimed property to Santa, Rudolph, Jack Frost, more

The state is currently holding over $300 million in unclaimed property
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The state of Maine could be holding some of your valuable property and they want to return it to you this holiday season.

Maine Treasurer Henry Beck says the state is holding over $304 million in unclaimed property from over five million accounts. Some of the names of people who have unclaimed property include Rudolph, Santa, Frosty, Emmanuel, Sabbath, Judah, Imani and Cantor. Others include Peace, Joy, Love, Jack Frost, Claus, Noel and Holiday.

“We even show the name Scrooge among those who have unclaimed property,” Beck said. “Going to the unclaimed property website could be the best gift you could give yourself and those you love this holiday season.”

Click here to see if you have unclaimed property being held by the state, including things like bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds and safe deposit boxes.

Beck said the average claim size this year has been $531. The largest claim in 2022 was $1.3 million, and in November alone, the state paid 970 claims totaling $1,388,029.45, with the largest single payment being $100,188.

