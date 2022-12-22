Maine man releases book to help men facing cancer

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WABI) - It can be challenging for women and men to open up about what it is really like to face cancer.

But, a former Maine reporter, husband, and father is helping men face their cancer diagnosis.

In March 2018, Trevor Maxwell was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer.

Since then, he has undergone five major surgeries and more than 50 rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Maxwell released a new book earlier this month called, “Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man’s Guide to Living with Cancer.”

“For men with cancer, there’s an old road to travel, and you’re supposed to walk alone. Don’t show pain. Don’t burden others. Don’t talk about it,” Maxwell said. “The trouble is isolation during cancer leads to mental health problems and worse medical outcomes. This book offers a new road for men facing cancer where we share the burden, accept help, and give help along the way. It’s a wolfpack mentality. We’re stronger and smarter as a pack than we are as lone wolves.”

The book helps explain why men go into their man caves when facing a cancer diagnosis.

