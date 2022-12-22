Maine man releases book to help men facing cancer

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WABI) - It can be challenging for women and men to open up about what it is really like to face cancer.

But, a former Maine reporter, husband, and father is helping men face their cancer diagnosis.

In March 2018, Trevor Maxwell was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer.

Since then, he has undergone five major surgeries and more than 50 rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Maxwell released a new book earlier this month called, “Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man’s Guide to Living with Cancer.”

“For men with cancer, there’s an old road to travel, and you’re supposed to walk alone. Don’t show pain. Don’t burden others. Don’t talk about it,” Maxwell said. “The trouble is isolation during cancer leads to mental health problems and worse medical outcomes. This book offers a new road for men facing cancer where we share the burden, accept help, and give help along the way. It’s a wolfpack mentality. We’re stronger and smarter as a pack than we are as lone wolves.”

The book helps explain why men go into their man caves when facing a cancer diagnosis.

Click here to learn more about the book and Man Up to Cancer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Generic police lights
New crime data collection system doesn’t reflect crime wave
Police said today that no one was struck by gunfire that occurred at Kennedy Park at about 10...
Bullet found in child’s bedroom after Portland shooting
The Maine DOT has clever signs for driver
Maine DOT reminds drivers to stay safe
Grammy's Village has over 100 houses and 1,000 people and continues to grow each year.
One Maine family’s Christmas diorama 40-years in the making
Maine State House
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm