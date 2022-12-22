Maine Legislative Committee reviews, unanimously endorses Governor Mills’ winter energy relief plan

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A committee of the Maine State Legislature held a seven hour public hearing and work session on Wednesday to reconsider a half-a-billion-dollar winter heating assistance plan from Governor Janet Mills that legislators had blocked from passage two weeks ago.

At the end of the day, the temporarily empaneled joint Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. stacked with legislative leaders, unanimously approved the plan, voting 13-0 that it “ought to pass.”

The committee hearing meeting inside the State House, with some participants talking over Zoom, heard from dozens of witnesses delivering three-minute speeches and a few officials who answered legislators’ questions.

This was a process and transparency Senate Republicans had sought when they united in unanimous opposition to the Mills plan on December 7 and deprived Mills and the Democrats the two-thirds majority required to authorize emergency, or immediate, spending.

The only Republican Senator on the committee, Minority Leader Trey Stewart, voted in favor of the Mills plan, switching his vote from two weeks ago.

Kirsten Figueroa, the governor’s Commissioner of the Department Appropriations and Financial Affairs, reviewed the provisions, funding sources, and reasons for the $474 million heating aid plan.

More than half of the funds would come from the projected $283 million revenue surplus for the coming year.

Figueroa told the committee, “This bill takes these one-time funding sources to address a hopefully one-time emergency issue to make sure main people have the financial resources to keep them safe, secure, warm and housed this winter.”

60% of Maine homes rely on heating oil, the highest rate in the nation, and the statewide average price of heating oil is $4.53, up 44% from $3.14 one year ago, while the average cost to fill a tank of oil is now $1,245.75, up from $863.50 one year ago.

Maine electricity bills are due to go up in January, Figueroa said, costing the average Maine household an extra $500 to $600 a year.

Most of the hearing’s witnesses expressed support for the Mills plan. Some worked for advocates for the less fortunate, such as Preble Street and Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The bill would allocate $50 million to target low-income residents with heating bill assistance.

Another $21 million would go to emergency housing assistance to prevent homelessness, including continuing to pay for hotel rooms across the state.

“One of the concerns we have is around hoteling, and there is no plan right now for moving people out of hotels,” Sen. Lisa Keim, Republican Assistant Minority Leader, said in an interview. “I think we really need to have something in this package that says this is a deadline, we have to have people out of hotels. We cannot keep doing this. It’s incredibly expensive way to create de facto public housing.”

The largest piece of the bill, $398 million, would send $450 checks to almost every Maine taxpayer – individuals earning up to $100,000 a year and couples earning up to $200,000.

Republican Senator Rick Bennett, who opposed this bill two weeks ago, urged amending the bill to more narrowly target aid with smaller checks to fewer people.

Bennett told the committee, “We have to make choices. And just as the Legislature didn’t forcast the present emergency last spring by saving money for it, perhaps we ought to have some humility about reserving some of that funding now. I believe spending the entirety of this windfall and sending $900 checks to couples making $200,000 is wrongheaded.”

Democratic Sen. Nicole Grohoski co-sponsored Bennett’s amendment for a less expensive, $300 million plan that would cap relief check recipients at those who earn $60,000 annual income.

Grohoski told the committee she has heard from many constituents, “The checks are too small for those in need and too large for others.”

She also cited other urgent funding needs, like the state’s beleaguered public defender system or the opioid crisis.

Following Wednesday’s hearing and vote, the full legislature is not expected to reconvene and vote on the winter energy relief plan again before January 4.

If the plan were to achieve a two-thirds majority, Figueroa said, it would take a month to process the relief checks.

Keim said, “I am hearing from my constituency that they are grateful that we have taken the opportunity to really look to how this half-a-billion dollars is being spent. People want transparency in government. They want to know that we are hitting the target with these finds.”

The temporary members of the committee included Democratic House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson, as well as House Republican Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham and Senate Republican Minority Leader Trey Stewart.

“There is no time to waste. Winter is no longer around the corner — it’s here, and we know the weather will only get colder,” Sen. Jackson said in a written statement. “I’m hopeful that today’s public hearing underscoring the urgency of the energy crisis allowed lawmakers and members of the public the opportunity to ask questions and get the answers they need to support this compromise proposal.”

Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, House Democratic Leader Maureen Terry, House Democratic Assistant Leader Kristen Cloutier, and House Republican Assistant Leader Amy Arata were on the committee, along with three Democratic Representatives -- Anne Perry, James Dill, and Scott Landry – and two Republican representatives -- Sawin Millett and John Ducharme.

