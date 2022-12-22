Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

Heavy rain, snow and strong winds are expected Thursday night through Friday night.
Heavy rain, snow and strong winds are expected Thursday night through Friday night.(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to.

This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds.

With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing what they can to get ahead of the storm.

As they closely monitor the forecast, they’re working to get folks as much information as possible.

Dale Rowley, the director of Waldo County Emergency Management Agency, says they want to get the word out on how people can prepare themselves.

“We’re monitoring the weather situation, we’re getting words of information out to our partners, our local town routine interest officials, school officials, things like that. Let them know what’s going on. Some towns are looking at the possibility of establishing warming centers if they become necessary. Now most of what we’re doing is just getting your patient out that we have,” said Rowley.

